Dr. Peter Siroka, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Siroka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Peter Y Siroka Dpm PC1275 Summer St Ste 106, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 614-8185
Stamford Imaging Center - Summer Street945 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 327-9321
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Having had podiatrists throughout my life, Dr Siroka is the best podiatrist that I have ever had. He is on time, thorough, gets to the bottom of the issue and acts on it. What more can one ask for?
About Dr. Peter Siroka, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siroka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siroka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siroka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siroka has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siroka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siroka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siroka.
