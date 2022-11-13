Overview

Dr. Peter Siroka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Siroka works at STEVEN B. SHINDLER, D.P.M.,PC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.