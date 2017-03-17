Overview

Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sinaiko works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

