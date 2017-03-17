Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinaiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Langhorne940 Town Center Dr Ste F100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sinaiko is a fantastic doctor, he explains everything clearly and takes his time with patients. He is a very straight forward, intelligent and caring doctor whom I trust immensely with my care!
About Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Wisc Hospital Clin
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinaiko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinaiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinaiko has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinaiko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinaiko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinaiko.
