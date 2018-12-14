Dr. Peter Simonson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Simonson, MD
Dr. Peter Simonson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Peter T Simonson MD Pllc257 Lafayette Ave Ste 120, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 369-9100
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Simonson is compassionate, caring, utterly brilliant and so easy to talk to. He focuses on the entire patient and goes above and beyond what an ob/gyn would do. He has helped me immeasurably and I can't say enough good things about him. Everyone I know feels the same way about him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Simonson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonson has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simonson speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonson.
