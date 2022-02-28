Overview

Dr. Peter Simonian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Simonian works at Simonian Sports Medicine Clinic in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.