Dr. Peter Simonian, MD
Dr. Peter Simonian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Simonian Sports Medicine Clinic729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 439-7631
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Looking at another possible rotator cuff surgery. Had the other arm done 3 yrs ago. Would refer Dr Simonian to anyone needing any type of surgery. His office staff is awesome.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679571624
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Simonian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
