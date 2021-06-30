Dr. Peter Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Simon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peter J. Simon MD3201 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 568-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
Once again I went to my favorite surgeon fir some lip and facial filler. This wonderful man still as awsome as always. Super skilled and funny always in a good mood and pleasant. Furthermore, he made my impossible lips looks amazing. Will go back next week to add more filler.
About Dr. Peter Simon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518974823
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Med. Center- Plastic Surgery
- Albert Einstein Medical Center- General Surgery
- Tulane University - General Surgery
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.