Overview

Dr. Peter Simek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Simek works at Plantation Medical Clinic in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.