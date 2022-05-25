Dr. Peter Silvero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Silvero, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Silvero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Mountain Point Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - West Jordan3584 W 9000 S Ste 405, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (385) 503-9661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Core - West Valley3336 S 4155 Ste 102, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (385) 503-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silvero treated my broken ankle and leg in early 2021. The surgery went well, and I was particularly impressed by the after-surgery care from the doctor and the entire staff. I can’t think of anything that could have gone better that was within their control.
About Dr. Peter Silvero, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charles Rockwood Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship, University Of Texas Health Science Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvero has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvero.
