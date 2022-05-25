Overview

Dr. Peter Silvero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Mountain Point Medical Center.



Dr. Silvero works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.