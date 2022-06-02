See All Hematologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD

Hematology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.

Dr. Silberstein works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
    7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0950
    Alegent Creighton Hematology & Oncology CUMC
    601 N 30th St # 2565, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0950

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Midlands
  • Nebraska Spine Hospital

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr Silberstein is a fast working quick on his toes doctor. He doesn't waste time and gets right to the point. Some people might be offed about that manor, but I appreciate it. He is my mom's dr and I've been with her every moment when she's been with the medical staff. She's been under his care for low iron anemia. The dr, his nurse, resident, nurse practitioner, and scheduler are all great. They make my mom feel special as well as getting her back to feeling better. My mom especially loves his colorful neckties.
    Kelly — Jun 02, 2022
    • Hematology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952415317
    • University Of Minnesota
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silberstein works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Silberstein’s profile.

    Dr. Silberstein has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

