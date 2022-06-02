Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD
Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Locations
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-0950
Alegent Creighton Hematology & Oncology CUMC601 N 30th St # 2565, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Midlands
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Dr Silberstein is a fast working quick on his toes doctor. He doesn't waste time and gets right to the point. Some people might be offed about that manor, but I appreciate it. He is my mom's dr and I've been with her every moment when she's been with the medical staff. She's been under his care for low iron anemia. The dr, his nurse, resident, nurse practitioner, and scheduler are all great. They make my mom feel special as well as getting her back to feeling better. My mom especially loves his colorful neckties.
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952415317
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberstein has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.
