Dr. Peter Sidoriak, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Sidoriak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Dr. Sidoriak works at Peter P Sidoriak in Pottsville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter P Sidoriak
    1851 W End Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 622-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 03, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Sidoriak quarterly for many years. Everything about Dr. SIdoriak impresses me from scheduling to pediatric care. He is very professional, efficient, answers all of my feet related questions very well. I am very thankful for him.
    JJP — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Sidoriak, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972569515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidoriak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sidoriak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sidoriak works at Peter P Sidoriak in Pottsville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sidoriak’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidoriak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidoriak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidoriak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidoriak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

