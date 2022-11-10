See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Peter Shupper, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Shupper, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Shupper works at Orthopaedic, Sports Medicine And Rehabilitation Center, Pa in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center
    80 Oak Hill Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 741-2313
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I had lower back surgery in 2016 have struggled with pain sometimes very severe that I could barely walk in the left groin thigh and knee for years. I went to 5 will no neurosurgeons in New Jersey. 4 recommended fusions from L3-S1. A rather invasive and severe procedure. What puzzles me was that the pain was not in the back but in the groin, thigh, and knee. I was close to having the severe surgery but decided to try pain management and made an appointment with Peter Shupper in his Middletown office. After analysis by Dr. Shupper, and 2 visits, it was determined that the pain was not caused by the herniated disks in my back but from my hip. The hip was the real problem, not the back. So, these famed neurosurgeons to walk on water did not diagnose the origin of the pain correctly and I came so close to having surgery on the back when the hip was the problem. So, thank you Dr. Shupper for finding the root cause of my pain in relieving the pain with a simple injection.
    Sam G — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Shupper, MD

    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578902284
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers NJMS/Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
    • Montefiore New Rochelle
    • New York Medical College
    • Rutgers University
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Shupper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shupper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shupper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shupper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shupper works at Orthopaedic, Sports Medicine And Rehabilitation Center, Pa in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shupper’s profile.

    Dr. Shupper has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shupper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shupper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shupper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shupper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shupper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

