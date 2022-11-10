Overview

Dr. Peter Shupper, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Shupper works at Orthopaedic, Sports Medicine And Rehabilitation Center, Pa in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.