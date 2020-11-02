Dr. Sherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Sherer, MD
Dr. Peter Sherer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Sherer works at
Innovative Pediatrics & Medicine3921 FERRARA DR, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 946-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr shearer has been my Docter for yrs.Hes a great doctor he listens to his patients and finds the best treatment plans for you to get you on the right track to getting well.His receptionist is awesome,Caring and friendly I will refer him to anyone that needs a great doctor
- Hematology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1316950066
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sherer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherer works at
Dr. Sherer has seen patients for Purpura and Anemia, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.