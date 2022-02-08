Overview

Dr. Peter Shedden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from School of Medicine at Queen's University - Kingston, Ontario, Canada and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .



Dr. Shedden works at Greater Houston Neurosurgery Center in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.