Dr. Peter Shedden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Shedden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from School of Medicine at Queen's University - Kingston, Ontario, Canada and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Shedden works at
Locations
Greater Houston Neurosurgery Center9200 New Trails Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (281) 317-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot be more grateful with Dr. Shedden, he is amazing, kind and honest. I was in the worst pain and about to put my self in a very risk surgery that I did not need. I am free pain thanks to him.
About Dr. Peter Shedden, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861464893
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto's Faculty of Medicine - Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- School of Medicine at Queen's University - Kingston, Ontario, Canada
- Neurosurgery
