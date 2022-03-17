Overview

Dr. Peter Shapiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grandview, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine



Dr. Shapiro works at Peter Edward Shapiro MD in Grandview, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.