Dr. Peter Sguigna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sguigna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Sguigna works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-4775
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sguigna was knowledgeable, kind, and patient. The appointment was not rushed and things were explained in a way that I could understand.
About Dr. Peter Sguigna, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sguigna accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sguigna works at
