Dr. Peter Seymour, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Seymour, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Seymour works at
Locations
Indiana University Hlth Arnett5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 838-4382
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best worked with my husband and done a wonderful job.
About Dr. Peter Seymour, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour works at
Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
