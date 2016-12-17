Overview

Dr. Peter Seymour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Seymour works at Colden & Seymor ENT in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.