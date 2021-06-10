Dr. Peter Selz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Selz, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Selz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
ENT Centers of North Texas2600 N US HIGHWAY 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 416-6250
ENT Centers of North Texas204 Medical Dr Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 771-7503
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, had a great experience all together! He did a septoplasy, and uvula-something or other, (cannot pronounce it!) Lol! Just had procedure done this morning 6/9/21, nise still bleeding a bit, and throat is a pain level off the chart, brings tears to my eyes swallow but, I have a very high tolerance for meds, hoping he can prescribe something stronger, the oral hydro liquid just is not helping at all..(I'm sure a patient with average tolerance, would get the full effect of the pain med with positive results), I strongly recommend him, as well.as the surgery center in Anna..above and beyond! Very friendly, and helpful staff! Had a absolutely great experience with both doctor, and facility!
About Dr. Peter Selz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SIU School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selz has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selz speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Selz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selz.
