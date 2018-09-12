Dr. Sears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Sears, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sears, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.
Dr. Sears works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carehere LLC5141 Virginia Way Ste 360, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 221-5901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sears?
Dr. Sears is attentive and kind. He is always responsive and wants the best for his patients.
About Dr. Peter Sears, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972607042
Education & Certifications
- HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sears works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sears. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.