Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Locations
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC162 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 982-7681
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 91 year old mother to Dr. Scott for testing on her heart. He was thorough and discovered her heart valve was leaking. He was the most compassionate doctor I ever met. He held her hand and talked to her so she could understand what she was facing. I highly recommend Dr. Scott.
About Dr. Peter Scott, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326126269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.