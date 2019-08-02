Overview

Dr. Peter Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.