Overview

Dr. Peter Schrier, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Schrier works at Vascular Associates Long Island in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY, Jamaica, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.