Dr. Peter Scholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Scholl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Scholl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Scholl works at
Locations
-
1
J.p. Bordelon M.d. Associates3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-1000
-
2
J.p. Bordelon M.d. & Associates7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1400, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 458-6391
- 3 5205 Backtrail Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 343-9616
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scholl?
Peter Scholl has been treating me for over 15 years. He is the best! He discovered my mouth cancer and was very thorough in his treatment and follow-up. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Scholl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720059504
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholl works at
Dr. Scholl has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.