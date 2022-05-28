Overview

Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Schlegel works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.