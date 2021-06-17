Overview

Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schlegel works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

