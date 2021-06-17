Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Urologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD
Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schlegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Azoospermia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Epididymitis
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Excision of Testicular Lesion
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypospadias
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat In Vitro Fertilization
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA)
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premature Ejaculation
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cyst
- View other providers who treat Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat Prostate Surgery
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radical Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sperm Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Sperm Retrieval (Via Electroejaculation)
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Testicular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
- View other providers who treat Undescended Testicles
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
- View other providers who treat Urological Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicocele Repair
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vasectomy
- View other providers who treat Vasectomy Reversal
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlegel?
Extreme expertise, took time on his own to sit down with me and my father and literally explained the Mri results to me and my father. I had a seminal vesicle cyst that caused me chronic pain for about ten years, Dr Schlegel was so knowledgeable and took his time to thoroughly examine me. He was able to make the diagnoses for the surgery that needed to be done for me and recommended me to his robotic surgeon dr Jim Hu. I am grateful for both of these men.
About Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841387933
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller University
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlegel works at
Dr. Schlegel has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.