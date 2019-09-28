Dr. Schissler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- MD
- Greenbelt
- Dr. Peter Schissler, MD
Dr. Peter Schissler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Schissler, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schissler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peter M. Schissler MD P.A.7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 430, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-5857
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Schissler?
This Doctor literally saved my life when I was diagnosed with AFib. He's the one that diagnosed me and got me on a plan that fits my lifestyle. Every time I've gone to him with a concern he handles it professionalism and personal care. He has gotten to know me and listens to all my concerns and knows what he is talking about, I've come to trust his judgment immensely. I cant say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Peter Schissler, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831135243
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schissler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schissler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schissler works at
Dr. Schissler has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Wellness Examination and Chronic Care Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schissler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schissler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schissler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schissler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schissler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.