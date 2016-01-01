Dr. Peter Schindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schindler, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Schindler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Fac U Basel.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 882 S Matlack St Ste 110, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (484) 883-1095
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schindler?
About Dr. Peter Schindler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1598819781
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Psa Soc
- Med Fac U Basel
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schindler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schindler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.