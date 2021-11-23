Overview

Dr. Peter Schalock, MD is a Dermatologist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schalock works at Kuchnir Dermatology in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.