Dr. Peter Schalock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Schalock, MD is a Dermatologist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schalock works at
Kuchnir Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery125 Newbury St Ste 400, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 872-2220
Kuchnir Dermatology1 Maple St Ste 22, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 478-2610
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schalock's office was the least costly for patch testing and to my relief, was very competent. I only saw him a few times but he listened well and was helpful where other derms had been dismissive. Unfortunately, he is leaving the practice soon.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1265490866
- Legacy Health System
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- LINFIELD COLLEGE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schalock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schalock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.