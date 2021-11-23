See All Dermatologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Peter Schalock, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Schalock, MD is a Dermatologist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schalock works at Kuchnir Dermatology in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kuchnir Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery
    125 Newbury St Ste 400, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-2220
  2. 2
    Kuchnir Dermatology
    1 Maple St Ste 22, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 478-2610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Dr. Schalock's office was the least costly for patch testing and to my relief, was very competent. I only saw him a few times but he listened well and was helpful where other derms had been dismissive. Unfortunately, he is leaving the practice soon.
    About Dr. Peter Schalock, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265490866
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Legacy Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LINFIELD COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

