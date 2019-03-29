See All General Dentists in Lighthouse Point, FL
Dentistry
5 (297)
19 years of experience
Dr. Peter Scerbo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.M.D..

Dr. Scerbo works at Florida Smiles Dental in Lighthouse Point, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lighthouse Point
    2211 NE 36th St Ste 201, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-2466
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    5 Star
    (267)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    • Dentistry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033248554
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.M.D.
    • Pennsylvania State University - BA Psychology
