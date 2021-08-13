Overview

Dr. Peter Sarantos, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Sarantos works at Center for Obesity Surgery and Treatment in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.