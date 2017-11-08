Dr. Peter Santucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Santucci, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Santucci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Loyola Center for Health At Homer Glen15750 MARIAN DR, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 645-3400Tuesday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Loyola Center for Heart Vascular Medicine1030 Higgins Rd Ste 103, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 327-7000
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-3496Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
- 4 2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 110/6220, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the greatest electrician I know he saved my life over 10 yrs ago and Iam forever thankful for his help!dr Santucci has thousands of very successful surgeries on his record and I do believe he is the best!
About Dr. Peter Santucci, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295804789
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santucci has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Santucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.