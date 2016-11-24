See All Nephrologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Peter Santos, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Santos works at Champaign Dental Group in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    5957 W Northern Ave Ste 10A, Glendale, AZ 85301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 435-1155
  2. 2
    Akdhc LLC
    18699 N 67th Ave Ste 280, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 240-4277
  3. 3
    Arizona Kidney Disease And Hypertension Center
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste F680, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 843-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2016
    Dr. Santos is extremely compassionate and professional. His friendly and gentle manner are a comfort to me as his patient.
    Angela Dominguez in Phoenix, AZ — Nov 24, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Peter Santos, MD
    About Dr. Peter Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932249612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas Medical School
    Residency
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos works at Champaign Dental Group in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Santos’s profile.

    Dr. Santos has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

