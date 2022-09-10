See All General Surgeons in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Peter Santoro, MD

General Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Santoro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Uni and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Santoro works at Delaware Surgical Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Surgical Group
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 213, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 733-1000
  2. 2
    Wilmington Surgical Services
    501 W 14th St Ste 2E15, Wilmington, DE 19801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 320-4175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    This doctor is fabulous. To start- He’s a phenomenal surgeon! Has an Awesome bedside manner, compassionate, delightful sense of humor, actually hears you and explains everything clearly. He answered every question, and with patience. He removed an 11 lb contorted abdominal hernia. His aftercare, in both the OR, and in-patient were wonderful. (Even took a picture of it, like I asked.) LOL. He REALLY does care for his patients. It shows from the initial visit, through the incision, all the way down to your discharge. This plus size girl was left with minimal scarring too. Now THATS talent!!
    K. Mar. Newark DE — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Santoro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447484415
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christiana Care Hlth System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Christiana
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Georges Uni
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Delaware
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
