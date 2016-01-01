Overview

Dr. Peter Santogade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Santogade works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.