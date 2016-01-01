Dr. Santalucia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Santalucia, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Santalucia, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Locations
Brummitte Dale Wilson MD & Associates17 Long Ave Ste 200, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 648-2770
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd Ste 170, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 648-2770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Santalucia, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Dr. Santalucia has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santalucia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
