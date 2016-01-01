Overview

Dr. Peter Sandwell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Sandwell works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Winsted, CT and Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.