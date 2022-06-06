Dr. Peter Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sands, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sands, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, NH. They completed their residency with Emory University
Dr. Sands works at
Locations
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Concord, NH2 Pillsbury St Ste 501, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 333-2908
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sands for several years, and he has always been available to treat my skin conditions immediately, he is fast, efficient, and effective. We have moved to Florida and I will miss Dr. Sands. I highly recommend Dr. Sands!
About Dr. Peter Sands, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295753432
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sands has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
