Dr. Peter Sand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sand, MD is a Reproductive Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.
Dr. Sand works at
Locations
1
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2374
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 3870, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (224) 251-2374
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (224) 251-2374
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For 13 years, Dr Sand has been my gynecologist- urologist. His expertise, wonderful demeanor, and attention to my health needs have been a gift to my aging self.
About Dr. Peter Sand, MD
- Reproductive Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700984408
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Medical School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
