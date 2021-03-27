See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Peter Saliba, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Saliba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Saliba works at Peter P Saliba MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arlene G. Schlumbohm DO PA
    4205 Belfort Rd Ste 3004, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 482-1084
    Peter P Saliba MD
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 402, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 482-1084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Prostatitis
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Saliba, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1730152877
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Saliba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saliba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saliba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saliba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saliba works at Peter P Saliba MD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saliba’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saliba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saliba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

