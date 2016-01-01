Overview

Dr. Peter Salerno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salerno works at Salerno Peter J MD in Hilton Head Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.