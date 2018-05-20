Dr. Peter Sakol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sakol, MD
Dr. Peter Sakol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Peter J. Sakol MD LLC2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 205, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2920
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sakol is a fine ophthalmologist and ophthalmic surgeon. He is always careful to explain his opinion or recommendations. His patient care is wonderful. Usually, appointments with hm are o time or pretty close to on time. I can recommend him without reservations.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Eye Inst-Med Coll Wisc
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
