Dr. Peter Saccone, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (7)
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Saccone, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Saccone works at Medcorps Asthma and Pulmonary Specialists in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medcorps Asthma and Pulmonary Specialists
    100 Kings Way E Ste D1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Asthma
Wheezing
Cough
Asthma
Wheezing

Cough Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Peter Saccone, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295066181
Education & Certifications

  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saccone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saccone works at Medcorps Asthma and Pulmonary Specialists in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saccone’s profile.

Dr. Saccone has seen patients for Cough, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saccone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saccone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

