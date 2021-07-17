Dr. Peter Sabatini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabatini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sabatini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Sabatini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Chattanooga Ear Nose & Throat Assoc. PC901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 698-8981
Erlanger Medical Center9309 APISON PIKE, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 698-8981Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Memorial Health Partners Foundation Inc725 Glenwood Dr Ste E588, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-8981
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was my husbands doctor. He was very kind and explained everything well. He found out what my husbands problem was when his primary care doctor did not know. He was very compassionate. He was the one to find my husbands throat cancer when he was diagnosed with something else.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
