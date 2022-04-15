Dr. Peter Ruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ruff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Ruff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Saint Marks Medical Center.
Dr. Ruff works at
Locations
1
Steven Hodges Pickett4207 James Casey St Ste 107, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5135
2
Heart of Texas Cardiology441 Highway 71 W Ste H, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5137
3
Urology Austin608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Saint Marks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would reccomend Dr. Ruff to anyone seeking honest input or guideance with Urological concerns. He listens, provides unrushed input including a plan of action. He encourages dialog to address specific issues related to your concerns. You know he has your best interest in mind.
About Dr. Peter Ruff, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1487646790
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruff has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.