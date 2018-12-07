See All General Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Peter Ruff, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Ruff works at Northwest Dental Healthcare in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Northwest Dental Health Care
    739 NE Riddell Rd Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Peter Ruff, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1225150246
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

