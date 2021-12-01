Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Boston Eye Physicians44 Washington St Ste 103A, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 232-9600
Palm Beach Internal Medicine3401 Pga Blvd Ste 430, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 729-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
His personality talk to patient very friendly finally he cares about the patient that’s what I want from a Doctor
About Dr. Peter Rubin, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- U Calif
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
