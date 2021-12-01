See All Ophthalmologists in Brookline, MA
Dr. Peter Rubin, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Rubin works at Boston Eye Physicians in Brookline, MA with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Eye Physicians
    44 Washington St Ste 103A, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 232-9600
    Palm Beach Internal Medicine
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 430, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 729-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2021
    His personality talk to patient very friendly finally he cares about the patient that’s what I want from a Doctor
    Mohammad S Islam — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639154727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass EE Infirm
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    Internship
    • U Calif
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

