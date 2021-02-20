Dr. Peter Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rossi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Rossi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.
Dr. Rossi works at
Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Specialists of Northwest Ohio1900 S Main St Ste CDS-3349, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (833) 204-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossi?
While Dr. Rossi is very good there needs to be someone else to pick up the many people he is faced with. As for his office, very very disappointed in how they run it.
About Dr. Peter Rossi, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750373759
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.