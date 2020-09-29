See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Rosenquist works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD
About Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1033193099
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers

