Dr. Peter Roney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Roney works at Windward Eye Physicians & Sgns in Kaneohe, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.