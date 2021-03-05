Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Hand Surgery Associates360 Linden Oaks Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 641-0141
-
2
Hand Surgery Associates Llp10 Hagen Dr Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 641-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ronchetti is the man if you need any surgeries involving your wrist or hands. He has preformed two on me - one on the left wrist and one on the right. He is the only Hand surgeon I want doing surgery on my wrist/hands. He takes the time to explain what your condition is and the options for your treatment. Peter is a very skilled,kind, and knowledgeable Dr. with a no great bedside manner. His office staff has been extremely helpful and patient. His office waiting room and exam rooms are well lit and appear to be very clean. I recommend him to anyone in need of surgery on their wrist or hands.
About Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center/St. Vincent Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospitaluniversity Of Rochester
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Vermont
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ronchetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronchetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ronchetti speaks Italian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronchetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.