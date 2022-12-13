See All Family Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Peter Robilio, MD

Women's Health Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Robilio, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Robilio works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center - Ventura in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center - Ventura
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Incompetence Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Peter Robilio, MD

  • Women's Health Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1306813167
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • University Of California
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Robilio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robilio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Robilio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Robilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robilio works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center - Ventura in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Robilio’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robilio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robilio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

