Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Robbins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University.
Dr. Robbins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifespan Counseling Services LLC8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-8480
-
2
The Child and Family Counseling Group, PLC3959 Pender Dr Ste 320, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 352-3822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
I too am surprised by the negative review. We’ve been seeing Dr. Robbins for a couple of years. He has played a key part in our kids success in dealing with anxiety and ADHD. He’s fantastic.
About Dr. Peter Robbins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740343672
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Wstchstr Di
- New York Hospital
- Columbia University
- Hamilton
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.